Do All-Natural Cleaners Work and Actually Kill Germs? These Are the Best All-Natural Cleaners

Here’s where it gets complicated: Some cleaning products that claim to be green can sometimes be really bad at cleaning . Makes no sense, right? These products are usually green-washed and tend to give truly green cleaning products a bad rep. In fact, TerraChoice Environmental Marketing found that only 2 percent of the 2,000 U.S. and Canada-based eco-friendly cleaning products out there are legitimate. The remaining 98 percent? Totally greenwashed. The report also mentions that the number of green products available in stores dramatically increased between 2007 and 2009, signifying a rise in public interest in eco-friendly products. With all these conflicting brands trying to break through the sustainable mold, what’s an eco-warrior to do?

