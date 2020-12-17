Attn: Vegans! Domino’s Has a New Plant-Based Slice, but It Isn’t Available Everywhere

Generally, vegan pizza is most easily obtained in your kitchen, or at a specialized plant-based restaurant; however, those seeking out an animal-free slice are in luck. Worldwide chain, Domino's, is releasing a brand new vegan pie to its menus, and although we're all incredibly excited to get our hands on it, it isn't going to be available worldwide.

Where can you get your hands on one of the new Domino’s vegan pizzas? What types of pies will be available to plant-based eaters? Read on to get a slice of the action.

NEWS JUST IN! 🗞️ @Dominos_UK are adding their first meat-alternative pizza to their menu this Veganuary 🤩 The Chick-Ain’t pizza will be available from the 4th January as well as another new vegan product - southern-fried Vegan Nuggets! 😋⁠ #Veganuary2021 #VeganNews #VeganPizza pic.twitter.com/oFkZZrAaoJ

The Chick-Ain't pizza will feature a droolworthy combination of the chain's signature tomato sauce, a generous sprinkle of dairy-free cheese, plant-based "chicken" strips, onions, and green and red peppers. The pizza will be available in a medium classic crust, or in the form of a large Italian style base. And, if you want, you can probably add more toppings (mushrooms, anyone?) for a small additional upcharge. The downside, however, is that the Chick-Ain't pizza won't be available everywhere.

Good news, folks — Veganuary is officially making its way to Domino’s in a little less than a month. According to Plant Based News, the global pizza chain we've all come to know and love officially announced that it's going to be adding a new vegan "chicken" pie — called the Chick-Ain’t pizza — to certain menus across the globe as of Jan. 4, 2021, for vegan and vegan-curious customers alike, and needless to say, we're psyched.

Where will the Chick-Ain't pizza be available?

Although we sincerely wish the latest vegan Domino's offering would debut on U.S. menus, like, tomorrow, it seems as though that won't be the case. According to Daily Record, the new pie will only be available on Domino's U.K.'s menus. The Chick-Ain't pizza will join other vegan items offered served at Domino's U.K. restaurants, including the Vegan Margherita pizza, the Vegan Vegi Supreme pizza, the Vegan Garlic & Herb dip, and Potato Wedges.

Article continues below advertisement

In tandem with the Chick-Ain't pizza, Domino's U.K. will also be unleashing vegan nuggets. That's right — the bite-sized and delectably dip-able snacks will be comprised of a meat alternative (we're guessing seitan) coated in southern-friend breadcrumbs. We'd like to file an official complaint to the global chain, petitioning for both items to come to the U.S., but no announcement of either item coming to U.S. menus has been made.

Article continues below advertisement