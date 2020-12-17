Attn: Vegans! Domino’s Has a New Plant-Based Slice, but It Isn’t Available Everywhere

Attn: Vegans! Domino’s Has a New Plant-Based Slice, but It Isn’t Available EverywhereBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
Generally, vegan pizza is most easily obtained in your kitchen, or at a specialized plant-based restaurant; however, those seeking out an animal-free slice are in luck. Worldwide chain, Domino's, is releasing a brand new vegan pie to its menus, and although we're all incredibly excited to get our hands on it, it isn't going to be available worldwide.
Where can you get your hands on one of the new Domino’s vegan pizzas? What types of pies will be available to plant-based eaters? Read on to get a slice of the action.
Domino's is now offering vegan "chicken" pizza.
Good news, folks — Veganuary is officially making its way to Domino’s in a little less than a month. According to Plant Based News, the global pizza chain we've all come to know and love officially announced that it's going to be adding a new vegan "chicken" pie — called the Chick-Ain’t pizza — to certain menus across the globe as of Jan. 4, 2021, for vegan and vegan-curious customers alike, and needless to say, we're psyched.
The Chick-Ain't pizza will feature a droolworthy combination of the chain's signature tomato sauce, a generous sprinkle of dairy-free cheese, plant-based "chicken" strips, onions, and green and red peppers. The pizza will be available in a medium classic crust, or in the form of a large Italian style base. And, if you want, you can probably add more toppings (mushrooms, anyone?) for a small additional upcharge. The downside, however, is that the Chick-Ain't pizza won't be available everywhere.
NEWS JUST IN! 🗞️ @Dominos_UK are adding their first meat-alternative pizza to their menu this Veganuary 🤩 The Chick-Ain’t pizza will be available from the 4th January as well as another new vegan product - southern-fried Vegan Nuggets! 😋 #Veganuary2021 #VeganNews #VeganPizza pic.twitter.com/oFkZZrAaoJ— Veganuary (@veganuary) December 17, 2020
Where will the Chick-Ain't pizza be available?
Although we sincerely wish the latest vegan Domino's offering would debut on U.S. menus, like, tomorrow, it seems as though that won't be the case. According to Daily Record, the new pie will only be available on Domino's U.K.'s menus. The Chick-Ain't pizza will join other vegan items offered served at Domino's U.K. restaurants, including the Vegan Margherita pizza, the Vegan Vegi Supreme pizza, the Vegan Garlic & Herb dip, and Potato Wedges.
In tandem with the Chick-Ain't pizza, Domino's U.K. will also be unleashing vegan nuggets. That's right — the bite-sized and delectably dip-able snacks will be comprised of a meat alternative (we're guessing seitan) coated in southern-friend breadcrumbs. We'd like to file an official complaint to the global chain, petitioning for both items to come to the U.S., but no announcement of either item coming to U.S. menus has been made.
“Our food innovation team haven’t stopped experimenting in the test kitchen since we launched our Vegan Friendly range a few months ago and we just know our customers are going to adore the Chick-Ain’t pizza and Vegan Nuggets," said Domino’s spokesperson Melanie Howe in a statement to Plant Based News. “These delicious additions land in stores just in time for the start of Veganuary, pizza and plants truly are a match made in heaven.”
Does Domino's U.S. have vegan options?
Sadly, Domino's U.S. doesn't offer vegan pizza pies like its U.K. counterpart does — plant-based customers here are required to customize their own 'za, but luckily, ordering vegan at Domino's U.S. isn't too tricky, as long as you know what options are available. The thin crust is inherently vegan, as are the regular tomato pizza sauce and BBQ sauce. Each of the chain's dipping sauces are also vegan, and so are the toppings... as long as you don't opt for meat or sardines, of course.
You can also customize an already-existing pie, such as the Honolulu Hawaiian pizza — just make sure to ask your server to omit bacon, ham, and cheese. The Pacific Veggie is also vegan — sans the cheese — and feel free to add as many veggie toppings as you want, such as mushrooms, jalapeños, or extra garlic.
Once travel is safe again, we may have to consider a trek across the pond, in the name of Chick-Ain't pizza. Until then, though, we'll just have to make our own.