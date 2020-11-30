What Are the Best Reusable Produce Bags?

Don’t be fooled by the mainstream brand name, Crate and Barrel's reusable product bags are actually quite useful for hauling your weekly produce. Practical, durable, and easy to clean, Crate and Barrel offers both machine-washable and hand wash-only varieties. The only problem with these bags is that they are made of polyester, which means that once the mesh has become torn or the bag has worn out, they will not biodegrade.