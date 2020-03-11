Starbucks Finally Rolls Out Its Compostable Paper Cup in Select Cities

Beginning Monday, March 9, the winning "BioPBS-lined" cup can be found in select Starbucks locations in London, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver. But even if you live in one of those cities, you may not be able to tell if your particular Starbucks is part of the trial — in fact, Starbucks says its goal is for people not to notice that their cup is a bit different. (Though doesn't that mean customers might continue putting the cups in the trash instead of the compost bin? Hmm...)