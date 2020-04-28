5 Paper Towel Crafts You Can Do With Kids

This paper towel flower DIY is a fun one because it’s not all the time that we find a craft for the actual paper towels. Most of the time, people have ideas for repurposing the tubes, but the actual towels themselves make some really beautiful flower petals — especially when you add watercolor paints in the mix!

To make paper towel flowers, pour at least three different colors of watercolors in three separate parts of the ice cube tray. Using an eyedropper, drop little droplets of the watercolor onto a piece of paper towel. It should be saturated in watercolors by the end. Next, put it on a cookie sheet pan and let it dry on the rack.

When the whole paper towel is dry, cut it into two long strips. Use a glue stick to add adhesive to one long side of each colored paper towel. Fold each one over to make a small crease, making sure it adheres. To make the texture of the flower, crumble up the towel. Now, add your flower’s stem. You can use either a green straw or pipe cleaner for the stem. Lay it across one end of the strips, then roll and twist the straw so that the end of the paper towel ends up underneath it. Keep twisting the straw, pinching the bottom to keep it in place while you twist. Wind the paper towel around the straw, adjusting as you roll. After finishing rolling up the first strip, add the second, twisting it into the flower, too. Adhere the rose together with a piece of tape so that the stem and flower don’t get disconnected.

These watercolor flowers are also a great gift for Mother’s Day! Make a few of them and add them together to make a Mother’s Day bouquet!