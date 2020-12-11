Store Your Food Zero-Waste With These Reusable Container Lid Options

If you’re living zero waste, then you know that some of the biggest sources of household waste come from right inside your kitchen cabinets. Most people don’t realize this, of course. They pull paper towels off the roll without a second thought. They pack their kids’ lunches in a thousand plastic snack bags and wrap their leftovers in copious amounts of cling wrap.

Disposable plastics like single-use Tupperware and Ziploc bags are some of the most egregious plastic pollutants out there, but in some cases, they’re the only option. After all, wasting food wouldn’t be good either, and you need a way to safely store it. So what’s a zero-waste person to do? While you can always just balance a good old dish on top of a bowl before stashing it in the fridge, there are actually quite a few zero-waste reusable food container lids on the market — you just need to know what you’re looking for.