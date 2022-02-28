5 Things to Give Up for Lent That Will Also Benefit You and the Planet

Giving up “junk food” is a popular choice for Lent — but a way to spin that is to simply give up plastic-packaged junk food. That way, if you have a hankering for a cookie, potato chips, or soda, you can challenge yourself to buy the ingredients (with as little packaging as possible) and make the treat yourself.

Not only does cooking food from scratch typically mean less single-use packaging will be wasted, but it could also result in a slightly healthier version of the food in the first place, since a home-cooked version will be less processed, and you can control the ingredients.