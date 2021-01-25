How a No Buy Month or Shop Stop Can Help You Live More Sustainably

Everyone likes to save money but it’s not always easy. We all have our own list of essentials: food, rent, student loans, clothing, Starbucks, streaming services, etc. As a result, it’s hard to determine what is a necessity and what isn’t. Interestingly enough, zero-waste living offers a few solid options to help save money and reevaluate some of our priorities. One of these techniques is a “no buy month” or “shop stop.”

Below, we will go into the details of each of these.