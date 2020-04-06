Vegan Easter Recipes for an Eco-Friendly Easter Sunday

According to the USDA, most lambs are slaughtered when they are between 6 and 8 months old. Even though eating lamb is a tradition on Easter for many, you can enjoy Easter just as much (if not more!) when you replace the baby on your plate with a vegan alternative, such as this recipe for a Vegan Rack of Lamb by the blog Gourmandelle. The recipe uses the white parts of leeks or scallions to create cruelty-free bones, and is sure to impress (even over video chat).