Here's How You Can Mindfully Dispose of All Your Leftover Easter Eggs

As you may know, recycling practices differ by town and city, and those plastic Easter eggs definitely aren't recyclable everywhere. According to Lincoln California Recycling and Garbage, they cannot be recycled in the Sacramento area . However, according to KFVS 12 in Jackson, Miss., they are placed in the 3-7 bin at the Jackson Recycling Center. The material is then shipped overseas to be reused.

Before haphazardly tossing your Easter eggs in the recycling bin, look for a recycling symbol or number on the egg or its packaging, and look it up to see if the material is locally recyclable. If your municipality lists small or thin plastics, such as bottle caps or clamshell containers, they are most likely fine, but if not, it's best to toss them in the garbage. Keep in mind it's best to follow your municipality's recycling rules instead of trying to recycle something non-recyclable.