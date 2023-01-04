Zero-Waste Laundry Detergent Sheets for a Sustainable Clothing Wash
When it comes to using non-toxic and eco-friendly laundry detergent, there are so many options to consider, from the more traditional powder and liquid, to the more modern pods and tabs that dissolve in the machine. But one of the most innovative solutions is laundry detergent sheets.
Laundry detergent sheets, aka laundry detergent strips or liquidless laundry detergent, are typically around the size of a dryer sheet, and usually feel similar to a piece of thin crafting foam, though they are completely biodegradable and dissolvable. To use these, all you do is throw one in the washing machine along with your clothes, where it will dissolve and turn into a foaming laundry soap.
Laundry detergent sheets are a great option for any traveling where you'll need to do laundry, since they will hardly take up any room or weight in your bag.
Additionally, they take up less space and weight than liquid detergent in shipping, which lowers their environmental impact; plus, they are easy to use and mess-free, especially when compared to those giant jugs of blue liquid that we've all accidentally spilled at some point.
That said, we've rounded up a few of the best laundry detergent sheets on the market — most of which are cruelty-free, vegan, low in toxicity, and come in zero-waste paper packaging.
Lazy Coconuts' laundry detergent strips
The brand Lazy Coconuts makes its laundry detergent strips in three varieties: Original (for all-purpose use), Gentle (for sensitive skin and babies), and Period (for washing reusable period underwear and menstrual pads). Each of these varieties are fragrance-free, and packaged in a recyclable cardboard envelope.
Based on the ingredients lists, these appear to be free of animal products and therefore vegan; however, Lazy Coconuts does not appear to have any cruelty-free accreditation proving that the brand does not test its formulations or ingredients on animals.
The Environmental Working Group's (EWG) Guide to Healthy Cleaning awarded both the Original and Gentle strips an A rating.
ECOS' ECOSNEXT Liquidless Laundry Detergent
ECOS' ECOSNEXT Liquidless Laundry Detergent is a "lightweight, plant-powered square" that works "to fight tough stains while protecting sensitive skin." They come in three scents: Free & Clear (unscented), Magnolia & Lily, and Lavender Vanilla.
The ECOSNEXT strips are cruelty-free and vegan, and sold completely plastic-free, in just a thin cardboard box. ECOS claims that the strips are hypoallergenic and free of "nasties." However, the EWG gave the strips a C rating, due to a few synthetic ingredients known to cause environmental harm and skin irritation.
GoodHands' Laundry Detergent Sheets
GoodHands' Laundry Detergent Sheets are made from "all-natural plant-based ingredients" that are safe enough for sensitive skin, yet designed to remove tough stains. The formula is hypoallergenic, biodegradable, free of dyes and fragrances, and uses coconut oil alcohol as its key ingredient.
The company does not appear to have an official cruelty-free certification, but according to GoodHands' FAQ page, the company never tests on animals. The sheets are packaged in a compostable cardboard box. EWG gave GoodHands' Laundry Detergent Sheets a B rating.
Earth Breeze's Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets
Earth Breeze's sole product is its Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets, which are vegan and cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens, pthalates, parabens, bleach, and dye. They are available in either Fragrance Free or Fresh Scent, which has fresh floral notes.
Earth Breeze packs the laundry detergent sheets in thin cardboard envelopes that can be recycled or composted once empty. Additionally, Earth Breeze is a 1% for the Planet company, and donates "10 loads" of laundry to those in need for every purchase made.
That said, the EWG rated Earth Breeze's Laundry Detergent Eco Sheets a C.
EcoRoots' Zero Waste Laundry Detergent
EcoRoots' Zero Waste Laundry Detergent comes in both Fragrance-Free and Fresh Breeze. This product is free of palm oil, parabens, phthalates, harsh chemicals, synthetic fragrances, optical brighteners, and dyes. These strips are also biodegradable, vegan, and cruelty-free, and they come in recyclable and compostable packaging.
EWG hasn't rated EcoRoots' Zero Waste Laundry Detergent, though the Fragrance-Free variety has a very short and simple ingredients list.