Plant-Based Meats: Which Brands Are the Healthiest?

We couldn’t get through a list like this without giving credit where it is due. The Beyond Burger looks and tastes like real meat — a remarkable feat considering it's made from mostly pea protein, various oils, and potato starch. Beyond Meat products do contain more preservatives, additives, and oil than some of the other options on this list, so they aren't the healthiest option when it comes to vegan meat. Then again, Beyond Burgers are much healthier when compared to the cholesterol and hormones found in a conventional beef burger.