Looking to Help Combat Climate Change? Donate to These Sustainability Charities

Looking to Help Combat Climate Change? Donate to These Sustainability CharitiesBy Stephanie Osmanski
The effects of climate change affect all of us on planet Earth, and while there are plenty of different camps of thought regarding how to mitigate and rectify the effects of global warming, whether it's by releasing drones on a large scale, or if it's on a smaller scale by reducing your waste output at home, you may be surprised to learn the relationship between charities and climate change.
If you’re looking to help the cause, there are plenty of charities you can donate to that help combat against climate change. Here’s a quick breakdown of a few of the top climate change charities, as per Vox, and what they do to contribute massively to the efforts to combat climate change.
Climate Emergency Fund
The Climate Emergency Fund was founded in July 2019 to engage groups in climate change protests. They have since raised over $1 million, distributed $800,000 in 26 separate grants to smaller environmental groups, and funded and organized various protests. If you’re interested in donating to the Climate Emergency Fund, you can do so here.
Clean Air Task Force
Founded in 1996, the Clean Air Task Force was created with the goal to reduce air pollution. It's partly responsible for the reduction of pollution from coal-fired power plants and also helped in establishing regulations of diesel, shipping, and methane emissions, according to Vox, focusing on high-risk areas and industries that are most often ignored. A $1 donation to Clean Air Task Force accounts for the aversion of 1 metric ton of CO2, so donate to them here.
The Clean Energy Innovation program
📈To make renewable energy technologies like solar photovoltaics, wind, and geothermal power more affordable and reliable, Congress needs to increase, sustain, and better target federal investments. https://t.co/lpR2r99Fab— ITIF (@ITIFdc) January 7, 2021
The Clean Energy Innovation program, run by the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, conducts clean energy research and works alongside policymakers to conduct research. A donation to the Clean Energy Innovation program is allocated towards mitigating the effects of climate change globally, as the program also seeks to remedy the sustainability practices of places like India and China. Donate to them here.
Coalition for Rainforest Nations
Coalition for Rainforest Nations is an intergovernmental organization comprised of 50+ rainforest nations worldwide. They collaborate wiht governments and communities, lobbying to prevent deforestation and environmental degradation, while advocating for the reduction of emissions. If you’re interested in donating to the Coalition for Rainforest Nations, you can do so here.
Rainforest Foundation U.S.
The Rainforest Foundation U.S. aims to protect Central American and South American rainforests through partnerships with indigenous people throughout Brazil, Peru, Panama, and Guyana. The money donated to the Rainforest Foundation U.S. goes toward giving indigenous peoples' legal support, equipment, and educational training on how to use the equipment to monitor illegal use of the lands. If you’re interested in donating to the Rainforest Foundation US, you can do so here.
Sandbag
Sandbag is a U.K. nonprofit that, through the use of data analysis, creates evidence-based climate legislation, encourages carbon capture and storage, and more. Sandbag also aims to shut down all coal plants by 2030. If you’re interested in donating to Sandbag, you can do so here.
If you have extra cash, pay it forward to mother Earth — she needs it now more than ever.