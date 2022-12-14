Director of 'SLAY' Left Haunted After Filming in Leather Tanneries, Factory Farms: "Skins Are Not a Fabric" (Exclusive)

In the fashion world, leather, fur, and wool have become synonymous with luxury. But as many are learning from the riveting new documentary SLAY, the trajectory of these items from living, breathing animals to inanimate, animal-based fabrics is far from luxurious. In fact, this part of the fashion industry is environmentally destructive, astonishingly cruel to animals, and presents a host of human rights issues.

To learn more about SLAY, Green Matters recently spoke with its director and producer Rebecca Cappelli, who also narrates and stars in the documentary.