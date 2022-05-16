Upcoming Doc 'SLAY' Exposes Animal Cruelty in Leather, Fur, and Wool Industries

The fashion industry reportedly kills at least 2.5 billion animals every year — and for that reason, a documentary exposing the cruel use of animal skins in the fashion industry is set to be released in the near future.

The new documentary SLAY aims to wake viewers up to the unethical ways the leather, fur, and wool industries treat animals, workers, and the environment. The doc is a must-watch for anyone who still buys animal-based fashion products — even though it is “the film fashion brands don’t want you to see,” according to the filmmakers.