Designers Are Embracing Vegan Cactus Leather to Create Unique and Sustainable Fashion

When H&M announced that it was partnering with Desserto cactus leather in early 2021, it seemed to lend significant credence to the fast fashion brand’s pronounced interest in the sustainable fashion industry — though the company still has a long way to go. H&M’s cactus fashion is part of its Science Story collection , which was designed to delve into “the future of sustainable fashion.”

Another eco-friendly textile product used in the Science Story collection is a bio-based yarn made from castor beans. You’ve probably only heard of that bean because of the castor oil that wicked governesses feed to sickly Victorian children in old movies, but it turns out it’s actually quite the renewable resource. Designed by Fulgar, EVO yarn doesn’t require excess land or water to produce, which makes it more sustainable than many fabrics used today.