Vegan Leather Market Projected to Be Worth Nearly $90 Billion in Next 5 Years

Vegan leather may sound like an oxymoron because, well, it is an oxymoron — but it's also an alternative to leather that is not only more ethical, but also gentler on the planet. The trend to embrace vegan leather accessories, furniture, and more has grown significantly in recent years, to the point that it's estimated to be worth $85 billion in the coming years. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Most "vegan leather" is made using polyurethane (a man-made, plastic-based alternative), which makes many people believe that natural leather is a healthier alternative. But fashion designer and environmental advocate @StellaMcCartney has an answer for those naysayers — click the link in bio to see what she has to say.