What would a vegan world look like?

The animal agriculture industry is responsible for endless animal abuse, emissions, environmental destruction, public health crises, and so much more. And as the planet continues to wake up to all that, more and more people become inspired to go vegan. But what would happen if everybody went vegan?

For starters, a vegan world would be a much more compassionate, just, and healthy place, and pretty much everyone on the planet would ultimately benefit from the change (or at least, their grandchildren would) — whether they'd like to admit it or not.