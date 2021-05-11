Farmed Animal Sanctuaries Around the U.S. Reopen for Tours After COVID Closures

Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah, is a “home-between-homes” for as many as 1,600 rescued animals at a time. In addition to farmed animals, Best Friends also rescues dogs, cats, horses, birds, rabbits, potbellied pigs, and more.

The sanctuary offers tours every day of the week, and because there are so many animals on site, Best Friends has different tours for each of the animal areas, including the Pig & Goat Walking Tour, the Horse Haven Tour, and the Bunny House Tour.