Slashing Methane Emissions by 45 Percent Is Crucial to Avoid Climate Catastrophe — and Easy, Says UN Report

Methane is one of the most powerful greenhouse gases destroying our planet — and a new UN report found that simply cutting our methane emissions by 45 percent could massively help the planet avoid climate catastrophe.

So how can we effectively reduce methane emissions across the globe? Keep reading to learn more about the UN’s prediction, and for a few of the tactics we can follow to get to this point and essentially save humanity from being swallowed whole by the mounting climate crisis.