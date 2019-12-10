What Are Cruelty-Free Products Tested On?

Like many environmentalists, you probably do your best to live a conscious lifestyle. You eat plant-based as much as possible, throw food scraps in the compost, and opt for products provided in sustainable packaging. But even despite all of these conscious, sustainable, and (often) vegan efforts, things aren’t always what they seem. Take labels like “ organic ” and “cruelty-free” for example — these buzzwords are coveted by many shoppers, but the truth is these labels are unregulated by the government. Meaning, you might not be getting what you think you’re getting, despite the messaging.

“Cruelty-free” is a popular claim that often finds its way on clothing, skincare products, makeup products, and other cosmetics and beauty-related items. An item that doesn’t say “cruelty-free” might be substituted with “not tested on animals.” But if both of these labels are not regulated, what do “cruelty-free” and “not tested on animals” really, truly mean?