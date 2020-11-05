Opinion: To Prevent Future Pandemics, We Need to End Animal Agriculture Subsidies

Experts agree that it COVID-19 is a zoonotic disease, spread from animals to people. Other zoonotic diseases to become epidemics and pandemics include AIDS, influenza, avian flu, SARS, Ebola, and Zika. In fact, a 2017 study examined those illnesses and asked “what next?”

Specifically, many epidemiologists believe COVID-19 began at a live animal market (aka a “wet market”) in Wuhan, China, where animals are slaughtered openly as customers walk through the space. These theories prompted many experts to demand governments shut these markets down (and many of them have).

There are also theories that the virus began by transferring from a bat to a human, who then spread it at a superspreader event.