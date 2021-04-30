Is the Kentucky Derby Guilty Of Animal Cruelty? Here's What We Know

A horse's future after the Kentucky Derby is bleak — according to the RSPCA, 19 percent of thoroughbreds who don't continue racing pursue "other equestrian pursuits." This means they aren't able to really retire — training might just be less intense than before. About 18 percent are used for breeding, and 6 percent are slaughtered. Likewise, for Standardbreds, 9 percent are rehomed, 16 percent go to breeding, and 17 percent are slaughtered.

Organizations like Taking Racehorses Off The Track (TROTT) USA take horses in or "pre-rescues" horses before they face inevitable turmoil , according to The Dodo. The horses are given new lives, whether they're adopted as pets, for jumping, or trail-riding. Generally, horses have about 25 more years to live, and these organizations aim to give the horses lives worth living.

If you want to help ensure racehorses are given chances at a happy retirement, consider donating to the following organizations, as suggested by Spruce Pets:

Additionally, you may want to consider boycotting the Derby altogether — save those hats for another day.