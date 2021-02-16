At the Surabaya Zoo, also known as the Kebun Binatang Surabaya, but better known as the “Indonesian Death Zoo,” animals are routinely mistreated, overbred, and reportedly dying at a rate of 25 animals per month.

A new petition to shut down the Indonesian Death Zoo aimed at the country’s president is gaining traction, as it recently got a boost from animal advocate and pop icon Cher. So is the zoo shutting down? Here's what we know.