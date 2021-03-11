Hawaii Floods March 2021: Causes, Relief Efforts, and More

Only a few months after Mount Kilauea's December eruption, every island in Hawaii is currently on lockdown. The Aloha State is now facing devastating floods, after it were hit with heavy rain earlier this week. Governor David Ige declared a state of emergency just before bridges collapsed and houses were decimated from rushing waters. Many coastal residents were forced to evacuate their homes.

"When you see flood damage in the light of day, it's a reminder of the sheer power of fast-moving water," said Maui's County Mayor Michael Victorino in a press release from March 9. "We are so fortunate there were no reported deaths or injuries."

