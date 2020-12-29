What is the Low-Impact Movement? How It Compares to the Zero-Waste Lifestyle

With the climate crisis continually looming over planet Earth, concerned citizens are often looking for ways to take things into their own hands and reduce their environmental impact. So over the past decade, the zero-waste movement has gained mainstream traction, with bloggers, environmentalists, and influencers inspiring people all over the world to reduce their plastic use — but criticism for the movement has led to a recent rebranding.

Now, many environmentalists instead subscribe to the low-impact movement. But what exactly is the low-impact movement , and how does it compare to the zero-waste lifestyle?

What is a zero-waste lifestyle?

Source: Getty Images

The zero-waste lifestyle aims to lower one’s environmental impact by forgoing as many single-use products — especially plastic ones — as possible. The zero-waste lifestyle involves lifestyle changes such as replacing single-use products with reusable ones (everything from cotton rounds to straws to paper towels), shopping for plastic-free groceries, buying personal care and cleaning products without any packaging, composting food scraps, and consuming less.

Basically, zero-wasters aim to produce as little “waste” — aka trash — as possible, instead opting for reusable, compostable, or recyclable. While some zero wasters really go for the gold and store any non-recyclable trash they produce in a “trash jar” rather than send it to landfill, that practice is far from required.

Contrary to the picture-perfect reputation that trash jars have given the zero-waste lifestyle, most zero wasters don’t actually produce zero trash — they just produce far less trash than they did before their eyes were opened. The idea of creating zero trash is simply a goal that guides those participating in the lifestyle.

