Learn About Some (of the Many) Benefits of Shopping at a Farmers Market

There are so many reasons to shop at your local farmers market and yet, only 12 percent of Americans do. In a 2016 study of where most Americans do their grocery shopping, farmers markets came in eighth place, with supermarkets and grocery stores (Stop n’ Shop, Wegmans, Kroger, Publix, etc.) clocking in at first place, discount stores (Walmart, Target, Kmart) in second, wholesale clubs (Costco, Sam’s Club) in third, and dollar stores, drugstores, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s coming in respectively at fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh place.

But the food at your local farmers market offers so many more advantages to your health, the environment, and the economy that these other big retailers simply do not.

Shopping at your local farmers market means eating seasonally and locally . It also means your dollar is supporting your local economy, rather than in the pockets of big corporations. (And, in case you’re wondering, they’re still open as “essential businesses” during many states’ coronavirus restrictions.)

Still not sold on why buying from farmers markets is beneficial to both you, the farmers, and the environment? Keep reading to learn all the benefits of shopping at a farmers market!