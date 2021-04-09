Zero-Waste Hair Care Tips to Keep You Stylish, Sustainably

You don’t need to buy shampoo and conditioner bars to be more zero waste in terms of hair; you could also make them yourself. There are tons of recipes out there for DIY hair care products, some of which can even be found on Green Matters. Shampoo and conditioner bars can be made with simple and all-natural ingredients, some of which you might already have in your home. Check out this shampoo bar from DIY Natural that simply uses olive oil, coconut oil, and essential oils.