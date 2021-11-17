Zero-Waste Self Care Ideas

Showertime can be about much more than getting clean — hanging fresh eucalyptus from your shower stall can turn your daily rinse off into an aromatherapy session. Not only that, but eucalyptus in your shower can help relieve discomfort from winter colds, congestion, and related inflammation, according to Prevention.

This time of year, fresh eucalyptus bundles are plentiful at farmers markets, but if you can’t find any locally, you can order a bundle of fresh eucalyptus and lavender from Etsy shop GreeneryBackdrop.