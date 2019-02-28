7 Ways to Make Your Yoga Practice More Eco-Friendly

If you're regularly dripping sweat onto your yoga mat — or if you're laying it down on your yoga studio's floor — you should probably give it a good cleaning every now and then. In fact, SELF spoke with Mandy Ingber, a yogi and author of the Yogalosophy book series, to get the scoop on natural yoga mat cleaning. Ingber recommends lightly cleaning your yoga mat after every use (though we won't judge you for doing it less often than that) by spritzing it with this classic zero-waste cleaner: one part white vinegar, two parts water, and a dash of essential oil. And when it's time for a deep clean, Ingber recommends scrubbing your mat with a natural soap. You could try Castile soap mixed with water, or lather up a wet washcloth with a bar of soap.