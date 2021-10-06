These 6 Eco-Friendly Candles Are Perfect for Aromatic De-Stressing

When it comes to scented candles, the sky’s the limit. There are literally thousands of scents and brands to choose from. Those with a sense of eco-friendliness about them, however, might find their options a bit more limited. Candles made from soy, vegetable wax, or non-GMO corn wax are the ideal choices, with beeswax being a non-vegan, though nontoxic option when measured against the highly toxic ones gumming up the market.

With that in mind, what are the best eco-friendly candles? Here are six companies making sustainable, natural, nontoxic candles.