Love a Good Bubble Bath? Try These Vegan and Cruelty-Free Options

When you need a safe way to bathe yourself or your child without compromising your environmental values, vegan bath products are essential. Fortunately, there are plenty of cruelty-free brands making vegan bubble bath out there, so you can enjoy a relaxing soak in a tub without worries over animal byproducts.

Anytime you're shopping for products that fit a certain criteria such as vegan, cruelty-free, zero-waste, or other similar factors, be sure to read your labels carefully. For instance, there's a difference between vegan (free of animal byproducts) and cruelty-free (not tested on animals), although in some cases a product can fit both descriptions. So be sure to prioritize your needs and check the labels! Here are a few of our favorite cruelty-free and vegan bubble baths, to help make your soak as relaxing as possible.

Sun Bum's Baby Bum Bubble Bath

Another great vegan bubble bath for kids and babies is from Sun Bum, which doesn't only make sun care products. The company's Baby Bum Bubble Bath offers tear-free bubbles that also fit your vegan goals. This vegan bubble bath is also free from a long list of no-no's: gluten

parabens and phthalates

sulfates

dyes

silicone

petroleum

artificial fragrance

glycol

mineral oil. Plus, this product is dermatologist tested and pediatrician tested.

Babo Botanicals Bubble Bath

Babo Botanicals' Moisturizing Oat and Calendula Bubble Bath & Wash is both vegan and cruelty-free. The same goes for Eucalyptus Remedy Plant-Based Bubble Bath and Wash. Babo Botanicals is also a Certified B Corp.

EO Products' French Lavender Bubble Bath

EO has a French Lavender Bubble Bath that is vegan. Even better — everything that EO makes is vegan! The company is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and uses no animal-derived ingredients, so you can relax more easily into your nightly bath without sacrificing your values.

Baby Mantra's Newborn Shampoo & Body Wash

While this one is technically not a vegan bubble bath, Baby Mantra's Newborn Shampoo + Body Wash a "low foaming formulation" that will give your little one's bath just a touch of bubbles. It's also vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and EWG certified.

Hello Bello's Tear-Free and Ultra-Mild Bubble Bath

Hello Bello, the product line created by Kristin Bell and Dax Shepard, has a lot for vegans to love. Hello Bello makes a vegan bubble bath sure to please your kiddos, as it's tear-free and gentle on sensitive skin. Hello Bello also has Leaping Bunny certification saying it's cruelty-free.

Deep Steep's Bubble Bath

At Deep Steep, you can find vegan bubble baths in scents like Brown Sugar Vanilla and Coconut Lime. The company's products are vegan and Leaping Bunny certified. Deep Steep products are also free of silicones, parabens, SLS, phthalates, dyes, and other harmful or negative ingredients.

The Honest Company's Bubble Bath

Jessica Alba's cruelty-free brand The Honest Company makes a lot of baby products including vegan bubble bath with chamomile extract and aloe. Honest Bubble Bath is also made with no silicones, parabens, phthalates, dyes, synthetic fragrances, formaldehyde donors, or SLS/SLES.

Kneipp's Goodbye Stress Rosemary & Water Mint Aromatherapy Bubble Bath