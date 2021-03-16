A Few Of Our Favorite Farmers Markets Across the U.S.

Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market was founded at the city's waterfront way back in 1907, attracting local fishmongers and farmers alike. To this day, it's a major tourist attraction, as it's a fantastic place to grab ready-made food by the water, but it also brings in locals on a daily basis, who are simply there to buy their daily provisions and groceries.

Oh, and it's near the gum wall — but make sure you're chewing a sustainable stick.