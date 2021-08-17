Green Circle Salons Will Help You Find a Zero-Waste Haircut, Manicure, and More (Exclusive)

If you’ve ever been to a salon — whether it’s to get a massage, haircut, or manicure — you may have noticed that things can get pretty wasteful — in fact, the beauty industry produces 877 pounds of waste every minute. But there are plenty of ways to run a salon without trashing an endless stream of product bottles, aluminum foil, wax strips, nail files, paper towels, and, of course, all that hair on the floor.

Green Circle Salons is a certification program that helps customers find eco-friendly salons, proving that your pampering experiences can be as zero waste as they are relaxing or beautifying.