Our Favorite Sustainable Vitamins and Supplements

It can be hard to remember to take your vitamins and supplements — so perhaps jazzing up your vitamin routine will help make the daily habit a bit easier. We’ve rounded up some sustainable vitamin companies, all of which are making efforts to reduce their environmental impacts.

All the brands on this list are either fully vegan or offer vegan options, a few of the listed brands even offer zero-waste packaging options, and, of course, we included a few tasty gummy vitamins.