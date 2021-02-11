5 of Our Favorite Sustainable Beauty Innovations From 2021

Single-use sheet masks may feel nice, but they’re super wasteful — so in 2020, a company called Experiment rolled out the Avant Guard reusable silicone sheet mask . The neon mask is made from food grade silicone, it is occlusive (locks in moisture), and it even has earloops so the mask doesn’t fall off your face.

To use the Avant Guard, just slather your face with a thick layer of a hydrating product or serum (Experiment sells one serum option), and cover it with the reusable silicone sheet mask, which will lock in the moisture. After a few minutes, remove the mask, gently hand wash it with a mild soap and water, hang to dry, and then store it in the reusable packaging. The mask comes in two sizes, and at $22 for one mask, any diehard sheet mask user is sure to save money after just a few uses.