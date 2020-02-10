Our Favorite Sustainable Outfits of the 2020 Awards Season

From all the outfits designed to be worn just once to the meals served to all the Fiji water bottles on the red carpet, Hollywood awards shows have not historically been the most eco-friendly events. Fortunately, the Hollywood community took some significant steps to make awards shows more sustainable this year. One of the biggest changes was the food: Pretty much every major award show in January and February of 2020 served a plant-based menu, which garnered major support from vegan award-winner Joaquin Phoenix.

This season also brought more sustainable looks than usual on the red carpet. That's thanks in part to online thrift store thredUP, which encouraged Oscars attendees to rewear outfits to the Academy Awards this year. Additionally, many stars opted for fashionable vintage styles; some partnered with Suzy Amis Cameron's Red Carpet Green Dress to create outfits made from sustainable materials; one star even upcycled fabric from her BAFTAs dress to create a funky Oscars look.

Now that the Academy Awards — the awards season's final and arguably biggest award show — have come and gone, it seems like the perfect time to review some of the best sustainable looks of the 2020 awards season. Scroll below to see a few of our favorites.