Source: Getty Images

Maggie Rogers Brings Sustainability to the Grammys Red Carpet With Vintage Dress, Reusable Water Bottle

Picture this — sustainability, but make it red carpet fashion. That’s exactly what Maggie Rogers did at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles last night, Jan. 26. The 25-year-old — who was nominated for her first Grammy for Best New Artist — donned a “vintage” Chanel dress from 2013 and a matching reusable water bottle. (By the way, if you are shocked to hear that 2013 is considered “vintage” in the fashion world, you are certainly not alone!)

Her water bottled was named the red carpet’s “chicest accessory” by Vogue. It’s worth noting that the water bottle was encased in Chanel’s signature quilted leather  — and we all know the detriments of factory farming and the leather/fur industry — but at least it was vintage. 