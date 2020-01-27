Maggie Rogers Brings Sustainability to the Grammys Red Carpet With Vintage Dress, Reusable Water Bottle

Picture this — sustainability, but make it red carpet fashion. That’s exactly what Maggie Rogers did at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles last night, Jan. 26. The 25-year-old — who was nominated for her first Grammy for Best New Artist — donned a “vintage” Chanel dress from 2013 and a matching reusable water bottle. (By the way, if you are shocked to hear that 2013 is considered “vintage” in the fashion world, you are certainly not alone!)