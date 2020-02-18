Kenneth Cole, Ellen Tracy, and More Than a Dozen Other Brands Ban Fur

Furthermore, fur farming is not an environmentally-friendly process, despite all the marketing suggesting fur is a natural material. Raising animals on fur farms results in an estimated 2.7 million tonnes of feces and urine produced every year, according to Fur for Animals. That waste becomes pollution in the communities surrounding the fur farms. Not to mention, the resources needed to sustain the animals increases the footprint of the trade, as does the chemical-laden practice of processing the fur.