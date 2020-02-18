We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
global-brands-group-bans-fur-1582056030157.jpg
Source: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Kenneth Cole, Ellen Tracy, and More Than a Dozen Other Brands Ban Fur

In 1994, Calvin Klein announced he would stop using fur in his eponymous company's collections, making it one of the first major fashion houses to do so. Now, 24 years later, Calvin Klein's parent company is bringing the rest of its brands up to speed — Global Brands Group just announced that it will no longer be selling fur via any of its brands.

Global Brands Group, a Hong Kong-based apparel management company, owns Aquatalia and licenses more than a dozen fashion brands, including Calvin Klein, Kenneth Cole, Ellen Tracy, Juicy Couture, Frye, Spyder, Tahari, Jones New York, Sean John, Goats, Dakine, Katy Perry, Karen Millen, Taryn Rose, and AllSaints. Every brand listed will no longer sell any products with fur (though other materials from animals, such as sheepskin and leather, will still be permitted).