These Father's Day Activities Are Invaluable, Compared to Any Gift

Mother's Day came and went, and now, many of us are preparing to celebrate our dear dads. In the U.S., Father's Day is celebrated on May 19, and even though many will be looking to surprise pops with presents, we're rounding up a few of our material-free Father's Day activities, to show that you can, in fact, enjoy celebrating with an experience, instead of a physical gift.

So without further ado, we've compiled our favorite activities to do with dad.