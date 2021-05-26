5 Reef-Safe Sunscreens That Leave No White Cast, for Dark Skin Tones

Cocokind is a cruelty-free, Asian-owned, and woman-owned skincare company. Its daily 32 SPF sunscreen is free of oxybenzone and octinoxate, and it’s also mineral-based (using zinc oxide as its primary sun-blocking ingredient), certified vegan, fragrance-free, lightweight, and never greasy. Multiple reviewers of the product claim that it does not leave a white cast.

You can shop cocokind’s products on the brand’s website, and at stores including Target, Whole Foods, and Ulta.