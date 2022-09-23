Daypacks for Hiking, if You’re Looking To Catch Some Foliage This Fall

JanSport is known for its sturdy daypacks that can fit everything you need for a day-long hike. The company also has a new Back to School and Sustainability campaign, with a new ad that encourages older generations to make sustainable decisions like Gen-Z.

Since 2019, the brand has also been using recycled fabrics, since 2021 it's offered an "Undyed collection," and as of 2022, more than 80 percent of the brand's are made with recycled materials.