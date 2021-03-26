7 Vegan Comfort Food Recipes That Are Finger Lickin' Good

Spiced with all the delicious flavors you want in your traditional barbecue, this recipe for pulled “pork” jackfruit is sure to make anyone think twice about the fact that they’re not eating meat. This recipe from The Edgy Veg is also versatile and can be served on sandwiches, tacos, or on a bed of pillowy mashed potatoes. Best of all, it's made in an instant pot, so it should be ready to eat in a relatively short amount of time.