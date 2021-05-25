Celebrate National Wine Day at Some of Our Favorite Sustainable Wineries

New York's Fingerlakes region is full of sustainable wineries, but Silverthread is by far a zero-waste must-try. Located in Lodi, N.Y., the winery is decked out with a solar panel system, the tasting room is insulated to minimize the need for heating and cooling, and in the vineyard, the winery uses biointensive and organic farming practices. For packaging, Silverthread uses eco-glass that's made in the U.S., and a cork made from renewable cork tree bark, and the tasting room recycles and reuses all of its materials. The Good Earth White Wine is a bright and acidic favorite.