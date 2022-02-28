7 Eco-Friendly Music Festivals, to Jam Out Sustainably

Amsterdam's DGTL (April 17-18) is a techno music festival that takes place in an abandoned shipyard in one of the greatest cities in the world. Even though the music is incredibly high energy, the festival manages to keep sustainability at the forefront of it all. According to Redbull, DGTL is aiming to be the first circular festival, it exclusively offers drinks in reusable cups, the food is meatless, and it's energy efficient.