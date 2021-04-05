Crack Open a Sustainable Beer, for National Beer Day

We're literally hop-ping for joy, because Wednesday, April 7 is National Beer Day. And although beer packaging — for the most part — is completely recyclable, there are various breweries and brewing companies that take their sustainability practices to the next level, in terms of sourcing organic ingredients, implementing green brewing practices, and more.

That said, we'll most likely be cracking open a beer from one of the below sustainable breweries, to celebrate National Beer Day this year.