Are Vegan Cookies Actually Healthier?

Veganism is widely accepted as being a healthy lifestyle, but even the healthiest lifestyle doesn’t preclude delicious desserts. It’s not always easy to make desserts with dietary restrictions in mind. Take it from me, I was gluten-free for a time, and it was damned difficult to make something taste like a cookie without flour.

That said, vegan dessert recipes are a little easier to manage. It's certainly easy to make vegan cookies delicious — but will your vegan cookies be any healthier than conventional cookies? For that matter, are vegan cookies healthy at all?

Fortunately, there are a number of plant-based milks, butters, and yogurts out there, many of which use coconut (a delicious flavor, I might add) to replicate that milky consistency. There are also endless options when it comes to replacing eggs .

Vegans follow a plant-based diet that eschews eating any animal products. The same holds true for living a vegan lifestyle, only in addition to not eating any animal products, you also don’t use any products made from animals, such as fabrics like leather, fur, and wool . When it comes to desserts, that means no milk, butter, yogurt, or eggs .

Are vegan cookies healthy?

Let’s talk plainly for a moment — no one ever accused butter of being healthy. So, skimping on the butter (and therefore the cholesterol and hormones) is definitely going to make any vegan cookie creation a little healthier than its dairy-laden counterpart. The same goes for eggs — whatever you use instead of eggs (such as applesauce, flaxseeds, or a store-bought vegan egg replacer) is certainly healthier for you than cholesterol-laden eggs.

That said, vegan cookies aren’t necessarily “healthier” than regular cookies. Just because you don’t have the added milk fats or egg yolks of conventional desserts does not mean your confection won’t be heavily laden with caloric glory.

Also, you’re still going to need some sort of fat (whether you opt for vegan butter, oil, or nut butter), flour, and sugar. In fact, your vegan cookies will probably be just as loaded with sugar as any other cookies. And even if you opt for organic, fresh, or less-processed ingredients in your cookie confection, you cannot avoid the fact that what you are making is a dessert.

