Exploring the Many Health Benefits of Coconut Oil: Hair, Body, and More

Yes, coconut oil is considered a saturated fat, but it contains healthy fatty acids that have a different effect on the body than other, less friendly fats. These fatty acids encourage your body to burn fat and boost energy for your body and brain. They have also been proven to raise good cholesterol in the blood, reducing your risk of heart disease.

Coconut oil has also been used as a staple food by many Islanders for countless generations. Some of these coconut-eating people, like the Kitavan people of Papua New Guinea, have a low incidence of heart disease within their population. Another example of this is based on a study done in 1984. The population of Tokelau, an island chain in the South Pacific, obtained more 60 percent of their calories from coconuts, and had very low rates of heart disease.