Ovenly's Secretly Vegan Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe was one of the top three cookie recipes on Pinterest last year, and it's Nicole Vranjican (aka Nikki Vegan)-approved. It requires bakers to rehydrate the dough, which is actually much easier than it sounds.

"The method was a game changer because it creates a bakery-quality texture that is pretty mind blowing!" she told Green Matters in an exclusive interview.