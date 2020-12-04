A Definitive Ranking of Nuts by Protein Content: Almonds, Peanuts, and More

Vegan readers already know about the protein benefits provided by nuts and legumes. On top of that, nuts are densely packed with vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients that are essential for good health. According to Harvard Health, eating just one serving of nuts a day resulted in a 30 percent lower risk of heart disease compared to an equal serving of red meat. Basically, nuts are good for you — something that will come as no surprise to anyone. But which nuts rank highest in protein, and which fall a little short?